Marya E. Sobczak (1926-2023)

Marya E. Sobczak, 97, of Montpelier passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. She was born on February 21, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio to Leo and Leocadia (Szkatulski) Szyskowski. Marya graduated from Woodward High School. She married Alvin John Sobczak, and he preceded her in death.

Marya worked in the accounting department for Blue Cross / Blue Shield in Toledo in the 1970’s and 1980’s. She lived in Sun City, Arizona for 35 years with Alvin. Marya enjoyed hanging around the pool, playing miniature golf and reading.

She is survived by her son Gregory (Tina) Sobczak of Montpelier; sister-in-law Judy Sobczak of Belleville, Michigan; grandchildren Lisa (Dan) Robinson, Willy (Mandy) Sobczak, Kerty (Michael) Fincher and Christopher (Tiffany) Sobczak; great grandchildren Julianne, Skyler, Logan, Connor, Jensen, Daniel, Axel, Braeden, Rylee and Dakota; and sisters Sadie Morgan of Maumee and Lilly Szyskowski of Point Place, Ohio.

Marya was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alvin, son John Sobczak, brothers Edward, Leo and Richard Szyskowski and sister Ruth Leonard.

Visitation for Marya will be on Wednesday, June 7th from 6-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. She will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, in Phoenix, Arizona. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.