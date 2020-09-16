Millcreek-West Unity FFA “Hits The Ground Running” To Begin The 2020-21 School Year

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

Alora Siegel … Division 1 Power Systems 1st place State Agriscience Fair.

By: Bryce Buehrer

MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY FFA REPORTER

At the end of the 2019-2020 school year many events came to a halt due to the pandemic. FFA events had to be rescheduled, canceled or held online.

During that time, the Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter inducted ten new FFA Officers: Ian Hoffman, President; Jozlyn Jones, Vice President; Joe Reamsnyder, Secretary; Kodi Brenner, Treasurer; Bryce Buehrer, Reporter; Hunter Leupp, Sentinel; Julia Schuurman, Student Advisor; Ingrid Hoffman, Parliamentarian; Leanna Baker, Historian; Alex Swany-Richmond, Chaplain.

The chapter also had several members participating in the Ohio FFA Celebration week from May 4-8, 2020. Six of our members submitted applications for Agriscience Fair and represented our chapter well.

They included: Chelsea Funk, Ian Hoffman, Ingrid Hoffman, Joscelyn Layman, Joe Reamsnyder, and Alora Siegel. Ian Hoffman was recognized for placing 2nd in Division 3 Plant Systems, Joscelyn Layman was awarded 1st in Divison 1 Plant Systems, and Alora Siegel earned 1st place in Division 1 Power Systems. Joscelyn and Alora then earned the honor of submitting their applications to the National Agriscience Fair.

Millcreek-West Unity FFA members Jozlyn Jones and Kodi Brenner were also recognized for their State Gold Reporters and Treasurers books, respectively. Kodi Brenner also was recognized for being one of over 800 FFA members across the state earning their coveted State FFA Degree.

As school started back in session, four Millcreek-West Unity FFA members participated in the online State General Livestock CDE on Thursday, August 27th. They included Leanna Baker, Joscelyn Layman, Hunter Leupp, and Alora Siegel.

The team placed 20th out of 72 teams in the state with Leanna placing 18th out of 431 participants! In addition, Joscelyn Layman and Alora Siegel, who placed 1st in their respective Agriscience Fair categories during the Ohio FFA Celebration in May, received the news that their projects were in the top 10 projects in their categories nationally.

Joscelyn will be presenting her Division 1 Plant Science research project on “The Effects of Adding Rhizobium leguminosarum to Zea mays P0075AM” and Alora will be presenting her Division 1 Power Systems research project on “The Comparison of Tensile Strength on SMAW, GMAW, and GTAW Welded Steel” via video recording to the panel of national judges September 16th. They will find out the results of their efforts during the online National FFA Convention, October 27-29, 2020.

Joscelyn Layman … Division 1 Plant Systems 1st place State Agriscience Fair.

2020 OFFICERS … The 2020 Millcreek-West Unity FFA Officer Team. Left to right: First row: Bryce Buehrer, Joe Reamsnyder, Jozlyn Jones, Ingrid Hoffman, Kodi Brenner. 2nd row: Julia Schuurman, Hunter Leupp, Ian Hoffman, Leanna Baker, Alex Richmond.

Kodi Brenner … 2020 State FFA Degree Recipient