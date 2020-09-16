Gina’s Arts & Garden Ready For Business In Swanton

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

Our ancestors were part of the farming community that has been the foundation of surrounding rural communities, such as Swanton.

The strong work ethics coupled with the ebb and flow of seasons, sometimes bountiful and others sparse, are woven into the fabric of this recently established business.

Gina’s Art and Garden offers a variety of home furnishings and decor, along with an array of other artistic and useful creations. There are toddler blanket sets, baby bibs, scented candles, soaps and more. Located at 13740 Old State Line Rd. Gina also offers affordable photography for families.

Her refurbished furniture has been available and sold in other local shoppes. A sister recently acquired this property and invited Gina to establish and expand her business plans here.

Stop by during weekend hours or by appointment. The Fall Grand Opening is September 19th. Being back here is reminiscent of time spent at our grandma’s, including country sights and sounds, neighborly chats and sharing. Contact Gina at 419-270-4163 or at ginasartsandgarden.com.

–INFORMATION PROVIDED