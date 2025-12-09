Millcreek-West Unity FFA Members Awarded FFA Jackets

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FFA JACKETS … The Ohio FFA Foundation again partnered with Beck’s Hybrids to offer the opportunity for members to apply for the symbolic FFA jacket. First-year members from across Ohio applied to receive the jackets as part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by these two organizations. Beck’s Hybrids is committed to helping provide FFA jackets for first-year members. With the generosity shared from community supporters and the Beck’s Hybrids dealer network, 366 FFA jackets were awarded to first-year Ohio FFA members this year. Millcreek-West Unity FFA members Cameron Marvin (right) and Avery Thompson (left) were two of those selected to receive their FFA jackets through Beck’s Hybrids program. Their jackets were sponsored by Laura Hannum of Trillium Farms in Johnstown, Ohio, and George Secor of Sunrise Cooperative, Inc in Fremont, Ohio.