Power In The Purse Marks 10 Years With Celebration & $6,275 Grant To Edon LifeWise

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

10TH ANNIVERSARY … The Power in the Purse (PIP) women’s giving circle, affiliated with the Bryan Area Foundation, observed ten years of impactful giving by inviting all current and past members, sponsors, and recipients to a 10th Anniversary Celebration at Cattle Creek on Monday, October 20. Over 87 people attended, including four of the founding members, and 21 women who have been members for all ten years. At the celebration, PIP continued its significant giving to local nonprofits by awarding a $6,275 grant to Edon LifeWise. The nonprofit will use the money to purchase LifeWise Bibles, T-shirts, tables, and chairs for its classrooms. Some of the funds will be used to upgrade their shuttle bus. Pictured during the check presentation are Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO and PIP member Amy Miller, PIP Member-at-Large Jo Ann Luce, Director of Edon LifeWise Krystal Hake, and PIP member Linda Smith. Since the start of PIP, its women members have given more than $256,000 to 48 area nonprofits, which support their programs and improve the quality of life in Williams County. If you are interested in learning more about PIP or joining the organization at their next meeting in January 2026, contact the Bryan Area Foundation.