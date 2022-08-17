Millcreek-West Unity FFA Plans For The Upcoming Year & Volunteers

22-23 FFA OFFICERS … (Left to Right) – Olivia Rossman, Ingrid Hoffman, Levi Cox, Alora Siegel, Joscelyn Layman, Abby Austin, Brooke Moreland, and Shealyn Martin. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

AA, AF, IH OSF … (Left To Right) – Ingrid Hoffman, Aiden Funkhouser, and Abby Austin prepare burgers, ribeyes, and all beef hotdogs for customers at the Beef Stand at the Ohio State Fair.

Millcreek-West Unity FFA Officer Training took place on June 20th. The newly elected officer team: Ingrid Hoffman (President), Alora Siegel (Vice President), Joscelyn Layman (Secretary), Brooke Moreland (Treasurer), Shealyn Brown (Reporter), Levi Cox (Sentinel), Abby Austin (Student Advisor), and Olivia Rossman (Student Council President) met before the summer break to plan for the 2022-2023 year.

On the 20th, the team began with a team bonding activity, a Road Rally, where they were broken up into two teams and had to complete 13 different tasks throughout West Unity and Archbold.

The winners (Abby, Joscelyn, Shealyn, and Olivia) received a gift card to Buffalo Wild Wings. After lunch at Subway, the team traveled to the Brown’s to take officer team pictures, play yard games, and have a cookout. They are looking forward to the 2022-2023 school year with many activities planned!

In July, Millcreek-West Unity FFA members participated in two different community service opportunities. The week of July 11th, Abby Austin, Libbie Baker, Levi Cox, Ingrid Hoffman, Brooke Moreland and Miss Frey helped the West Unity Summer Parks and Rec Program, headed by Noelle Chester, serve free meals to community kids at Memorial Park.

On July 31st, Abby Austin, Libbie Baker, Aiden Funkhouser, Taryn Gillespie, Ingrid Hoffman, and Miss Frey headed to the Ohio State Fair in Columbus, Ohio for the day to help the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association serve meals to the public at the beef stand.

After helping prepare meals, the group walked the state fairgrounds, visiting vendors and commodity groups.