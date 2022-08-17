New Staff Member At Four County Career Center

Four County Career Center is welcoming one new staff member for the 2022-2023 school year.

Haley Damman is the new Intervention Specialist instructor at the Career Center. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Bowling Green State University.

Haley has worked in various interior design positions and has been in education for the past eight years. She lives in Liberty Center with her husband, Justin and their four children.

Haley is shown above with Rick Bachman, the Director of Career and Technical Education.

Opening day for Four County Career Center juniors and new students was Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 and Thursday, August 18th, 2022 for returning seniors.