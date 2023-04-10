Minimal Traffic Disruption Anticipated On Turnpike In Fulton County During Construction Season

TWO PROJECTS … The Ohio Turnpike in Fulton County will undergo construction on two bridges: the mainline bridges spanning State Route 109 and the DT & I Railroad. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Amy Wendt

Travelers in Fulton County, Ohio can expect minimal traffic disruption on the Ohio Turnpike during the 2023 construction season, according to the Ohio Turnpike Infrastructure Commission.

The Kokosing Construction Company, based in Westerville, Ohio, will work on two bridges in Fulton County, including the mainline bridges over State Route 109 and over the DT & I Railroad.