Mobile Mammography Lab Visits Archbold Rotary

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERMOBILE HEALTH UNIT … Recently, the Mercy Health mobile mammography lab visited Archbold Rotary to present a program on cancer and women’s health. As part of the program, Rotarians were shown Mercy’s $1 million motor coach that has been converted into a mobile mammography unit. Sally Snyder with the Mercy Health Foundation explained that the foundation raises money to provide mobile health mammography for women who otherwise couldn’t access or afford the screening. Lori Dine, Mercy’s director of oncology services, explained that breast cancer is the #2 cause of death among women. The program was arranged by Luther Gautsche.