Allegations Involving North Central Teacher Under Investigation

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The past several days have seen several questions sent in from members of the public regarding a teacher at North Central Schools. The allegations made involve a teacher having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

When contacting the North Central school to ask about these allegations, The Village Reporter was informed of an ongoing investigation by the police.

“The district is aware of an allegation involving a teacher. We are not able to share any details at this time. However, we are working closely with law enforcement”, said Superintendent Michael Bute when reached by email.

“We remain committed to ensuring we provide a safe learning environment for our students. The district will make no further comments because it is an ongoing law enforcement matter. All inquiries should be directed to the Pioneer Police Department.”

A request for comment has been sent to Police Chief Tim Livengood, who is also a member of the North Central School Board.

At the time of this writing, no response has been received. This is an ongoing story and information may be added as it is received.