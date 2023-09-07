Monarchs & More Family Fun Day Set For Sunday, September 10th At Sauder Village

Archbold, OH – From monarchs, bees and birds to composting, water quality, wildlife and wetlands, the Monarchs and More Family Fun Day is a fantastic, free event held on Sunday, September 10 at Little Lake Erie at Sauder Village.

Sauder Village has partnered with the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District to present this hands-on opportunity for families to learn about conservation in a beautiful, outdoor environment.

From 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. guests are invited to participate in many educational presentations and hands-on activities taking place near Little Lake Erie at Sauder Village.

Some of the activities include Monarch butterfly programs, bee keeping demonstrations, programs about bison, wild bees, and composting.

Children will enjoy a nature-themed story book trail, see animal pelts and learn about wildlife. The Wild World of Animals will be doing two shows throughout the afternoon with approximately 15 animals indigenous to this area.

Guests can also watch maple syrup making demonstrations and learn about habitat preservation and organic gardening.

Throughout the afternoon guests can take a trolley ride through the Sauder Village wetlands to see the conservation practices installed by the Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).

Other presenters participating in this special event include Ohio Division of Wildlife, Fulton County Pheasants Forever, Fulton County Farm Bureau, Fulton & Defiance County Soil & Water, The Nature Conservancy, Sara’s Garden, Bracy Bison Farm, Northwest Ohio Book Wanderers, Imagination Station, 577 Foundation, Toledo Zoo, Wild World of Animals and Sauder Village.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Sauder Village to present the Monarchs and More Family Fun Day,” shared Amanda Podach, Fulton SWCD.

“We look forward to having families from throughout the region join us to learn about monarchs, composting, wildlife, wetlands and so much more!”

“We anticipate welcoming hundreds of families to Sauder Village on Sunday, September 10”, shared Jeanette Smith, Director of Marketing at Sauder Village.

“We appreciate the many partner organizations and sponsors who have helped to make this family event possible.

This is an amazing opportunity for guests of all ages to learn something new while having a lot of fun!

We are grateful to the following sponsors: Fulton County Processing and The Nofziger Family, as well as the State Bank for hosting a food truck with proceeds to support Adriel Foster Care and Sara’s Garden”

For more information about the FREE Monarchs and More Family Fun Day contact Sauder Village at 800.590.9755 or Fulton SWCD at 419.337.9217 or visit their website at www.fultoncountyoh.com/swcd. or visit www.saudervillage.org.