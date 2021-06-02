Police Log & Court News For June 2nd, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

MAY 21

•22611 SR 2, Unlock Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•22799 SR 2, Vandalism

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•209 West Field Dr., Suspicious Person

•22799 SR 2, Community Service

•Middle St. @ Union St., Investigate Complaint

MAY 22

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B E. Main St., Fayette-Assist Police

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•S. Defiance St. @ Elm St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•104 S. Defiance St., Crash

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St., 911 Hang Up

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1200 Stryker St., Found Property

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Arrest

MAY 23

•100-B E. Beech St., Investigate Complaint

•102 E. Beech St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense

•12 Jane Ct., Unit 2, Assist Police Unit

•700-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•814 West St., Unit 10 Assist Fire or Rescue

•103 N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

MAY 24

•313 Primrose Lane, 911 Hang Up

•2000-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•930 W. Barre Rd., Crash

•502 Middle St., Follow Up For Code 2

•Frey Rd. @ Stryker St., Crash

•214 N. Defiance St., Suspicious Person

•600 Lafayette St., Suspicious Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•100-B Nolan Pkwy., Traffic Detail

MAY 25

•103 N. Defiance St., Larceny of Mulch

•705 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1915 S. Defiance St., Larceny

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•225 N. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•200-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

MAY 26

•CCNO, Assist Other Unit

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B W. Lutz Rd., Parking Violations

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Miller Ave. @ East Village Limits, Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B Ditto St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Eicher St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 000, 911 Hang Up

•1400-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Miller Ave., Traffic Offense / Warning

•400 Murbach St., Suspicious Activity

•407 W. Holland St., 911 Hang Up-Accidental

MAY 27

•801 W. Barre Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Nolan Pkwy., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Clydes Way @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600 Lafayette St., Parking Violations (7)

•200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Middle St. @ South St., Traffic Detail

MAY 28

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Suspicious Vehicle (3)

•1400-B S. Defiance St., Animal Call

WAUSEON POLICE

MAY 19

•N. Shoop Ave. @ E. Linfoot St., Accident (Property Damage)

•Ottokee St. @ Airport Hwy., Animal Call

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 50, Telephone Harassment

•E. Airport Hwy. @ N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•145 S. Fulton St. Unit H, Investigate Complaint

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1101, Neighborhood Trouble

•1265 N. Shoop Ave., Civil Matter

•455 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

MAY 20

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Criminal Mischief

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., Accident Property Damage

•730 Hemlock, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•E. Elm St. @ N. Shoop Ave., Juveniles

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1103, Civil Matter

MAY 21

•1265 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•00 E. Oak St., Vandalism

•327 Vine St., Investigate Complaint

•N. Shoop Ave. @ E. Elm St., Accident (Property Damage)

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Animal Call

•440 Marshall St., Zone Violation

•450 Marshall St., Zone Violation

•448 Marshall St., Zone Violation

•E. Oak St. @ Marshall St., Found Dog

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•210 E. Elm St., Animal Call

MAY 22

•425 Cole St. Unit 305, Domestic Violence

•Jefferson St. @ Ottokee St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•Mulberry St. @ N. Fulton St., Welfare Check

•1120 Arrowhead Trail, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•829 Burr Rd., Animal Call

•891 E. Linfoot St., Investigate Comlaint

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•1373 N. Ottokee St., Fight

•895 Zenobia St., Investigate Complaint

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

MAY 23

•209 Beech St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•200 E. Airport Hwy., Vandalism

MAY 24

•N. Shoop Ave. @ Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•N. Shoop Ave. @ E. Linfoot St., Accident (Property Damage)

•329 Oakwood St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Larceny

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

MAY 25

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•E. Linfoot St. @ N. Fulton St., Accident (Property Damage)

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•1015 W. Leggett St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•438 Howard St., Animal Call

MAY 26

•212 Marshall St., Juveniles

•265 Enterprise Ave., Investigate Complaint

•127 N. Franklin St., Domestic Violence

•127 N. Franklin St., Response to Resistance

WEST UNITY POLICE

MAY 17

•Parking Problem

•Speed / Warning

•Equipment / Warning

MAY 18

•Suspicious Activity

•Disabled Vehicle

•Littering

•Animal Complaint

•Theft

•Keep the Peace

•Speed / Warning (2)

•Speed / Citation

MAY 19

•Sex Offense

•Lost Property

•Animal Complaint

MAY 20

•Unsecured Premises

•Child Neglect / Abuse

•Traffic Crash

•911 Hang-Up

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Speed / Warning

•Speed / Citation

MAY 21

•Found Property

•Fraud

•Escort

•Speed / Warning

MAY 22

•Juvenile Problem (3)

•Citizen Assist

•Speed / Warning

MAY 23

•Citizen Assit

•Suspicious Person

•Suspicious Activity

•Well-Being Check

•Speed / Warning

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Heidi Bates, 27, Delta, previously pleaded guilty to Tampering With Evidence. While on community control, Defendant used fake urine during a drug screen.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Bates to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by a 9:00 pm. to 6:00 am curfew, successfully complete the Drug Court Program, successfully complete Serenity Haven and any recommended aftercare, be placed at GPS monitoring, and serve 22 days In CCNO, with credit for time already served. –

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Bates spending 24 months in prison.

•Jagger DeWitt, 19, of Berkey, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Aggravated Possession of Drugs. He attempted to obtain Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. DeWitt to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by a 10:00 pm. to 6:00 am. curfew, be assessed for dual diagnosis by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and successfully complete all recommended treatment and any aftercare, provide his high school diploma, or complete his GED, be assessed by the Court’s Educational Program, and complete any recommended treatment, and all aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. DeWitt spending 180 days in CCNO.

•Rhoda Miller, 54, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to Forgery. She forged a check.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Miller to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, be assessed by the Court’s Educational Program, and complete any recommended treatment, and all aftercare, not to enter any Premier Banks, and pay the victim restitution in the amount of $7,150.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Miller spending 9 months in prison.