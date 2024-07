PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

TOURNEY CHAMPS … The Montpelier 14U softball team recently won the NWOAL end of season tournament held at Biddle Park in Wauseon. Montpelier entered the tourney as the top seed after going 9-1 during the season. After starting the tournament by beating Pettisville 10-1, the Lady Locos then knocked off Patrick Henry in the championship game, 4-3.