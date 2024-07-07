George Fetters (1935 – 2024)

(Member Of Montpelier Moose Lodge)

George R. Fetters, age 88, of Montpelier, Ohio, died Saturday, July 6, 2024 at his residence with his daughter at his side.

He was a telephone lineman with Hinkle-McCoy and later General Telephone. After retiring, George worked for Superior Township as a ditch mower until he was 83.

He was a veteran of the US Army having served in the late 1950s. He was a member of the Montpelier Moose Lodge, Life Member of the Yankee Motorcycle Club and the American Motorcycle Association.

He was an avid Harley rider and rode to 47 states on his bike. George also drove trucks, could lay masonry, was a talented carpenter and could fix just about anything.

George R. Fetters was born on November 16, 1935, in Celina, Ohio, the son of Chester and Blanche (Howell) Fetters. George married Rita J. Yaney on October 22, 1960 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio and she preceded him in death on November 9, 2012.

George is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Fetters of Montpelier; brother, Ronnie (Becky) Fetters, of Celina; sister, Pamela Fetters-Kovor and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Rex and Jerry Fetters and sisters, Judy Fetters and Jeanette Zimmerman.

George requested that he be cremated and that no services be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register signed at Krill Funeral Service.com