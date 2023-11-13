Montpelier Area Foundation Awards Grants To Four Organizations

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERGRANT MONEY … The Montpelier Area Foundation awarded $3,750 in grants due to the generosity of Montpelier resident Janet Bennett. Those monies will be used for the following: $900 to Friends of the Montpelier Parks for their Tie Dye program; $900 to Helping Hands Food Pantry; $1,050 to Montpelier Pub-lic Library for Wonderbooks; $900 to Montpelier Exempted Village Schools for unpaid lunch accounts & the elementary school library. Pictured left to right during the check presentations are Montpelier Exempted Village Schools representative Michele Anderson, Montpelier Area Foundation President Barb Watson, who is also representing Hands Helping Hands Ministry/Helping Hand Food Pantry, Montpelier Area Foundation Kara Custar, also representing Friends of Montpelier Parks, and Montpelier Public Library Director Angie Humphrey.