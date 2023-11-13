Margie Chapa (1956 – 2023)

(1975 Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

Margie Chapa, age 67, surrounded by her loving family, peacefully passed away under hospice care at her Lyons home on Saturday evening, November 11, 2023.

She was born at her parents’ home in Coeburn, Virginia on March 15, 1956 to the late David Stevens and Virgie (Mullins) Stevens.

Margie graduated from Wauseon High School in 1975 and shortly after began work at McCord Manufacturing in Wauseon, where she would serve over 20 years before their closing.

Margie would then begin her career as a nurse’s aide and develop loving connections with the families she helped for over 25 years before retiring. Margie was also owner and operator of The Sun Shack Tanning Salon in Metamora.

In 1977, she married Rafael Chapa Jr, who survives; they later divorced, however remained very close friends. She enjoyed several hobbies including camping, traveling and baking; especially cookies during the holidays.

Nothing compared to her love for family and her grandchildren. Margie would attend almost all their sporting events and any other activities they participated in. She will always be remembered for her contagious smile and being “mom” to everyone she met.

Margie is survived by her daughters, Kelli (Nick) Baker of Sylvania and Kerri (Nick) Barlow of Lyons; her close at heart young man, Rafael Chapa III; sister, Hattie Robinette; brother, Cleve (Shannon) Stevens; grandchildren and lights of her life, Thomas and Lila Baker and Joseph and Kaylynn Barlow.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, James and Fred Stevens and sister, Minnie Kennedy.

Friends will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A funeral service honoring Margie’s life will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday, also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or Lyons Fire and Rescue, 403 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Ohio 43533 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.