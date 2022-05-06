Montpelier Area Foundation Awards Scholarships To Graduating Seniors

Facebook

SCHOLARSIP WINNERS … On Monday, May 2, the Montpelier Area Foundation awarded $32,750 in scholarships to fourteen deserving graduating seniors. Congratulations to all the students and many thanks to the donors who made these awards possible and are enabling these young adults to pursue their educational dreams. From left to right, bottom row: Kaden Cummins, Jack Fifer, Landon Brigle, Andre Aguirre, Alyssa Custer, Cadence Hilliard, Krista Phongphiou, and Riley Birkhold. Top row: David Bowman (Williams County Pork Producers Scholarship winner), Olivia Custer, Chelsea McCord, Ariel Page, Riley Rockey, Madison Streeter, and Shawn Clark, representing Cooper Clark.