North Central Education Association Thanks Community For Support

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

May 4, 2022- The North Central Education Association (NCEA) thanks the dozens of community members who have stepped forward to show their appreciation for the heroic work of the North Central Educators over the last week.

We are humbled by the spontaneous outpouring of community support and kind gestures, including treating the North Central Educators and staff to lunch from Deets BBQ Food Truck Friday.

Not only was the food delicious, our community has also filled our hearts.

“This means so much to each and every one of us educators. It was a very special response from the community as we passionately work to provide the best education possible to the students of this community,” said Amanda Fellers, NCEA Spokesperson and early elementary teacher.

On April 6, 2022, administration walked away from the bargaining table, rather than participating in any meaningful discussions about what it will take to attract and retain the most highly qualified educators for our kids and support the incredible work North Central Educators do inside and outside the classroom every day.

This action has really hurt the morale of the district’s workforce, but having the community come out like this to show their thanks has been a huge boost for all of us,” Fellers said.

“NCEA is highly motivated to keep up the fight for a fair contract to continue providing the world class education our students deserve.”

NCEA continues to bargain in good faith to reach a fair contract deal which will keep highly qualified, experienced educators both inside and outside of the classroom and ensure all North Central students have the support and resources they need to succeed. NCEA’s collective bargaining agreement with the Board of Education expires on June 30, 2022.

About NCEA-The NCEA represents 62 Teachers and Support Staff who work in North Central Local Schools. The NCEA is dedicated to education and our educators are ESSENTIAL for student success.

Respectfully,

Ashley Waterston and Amanda Fellers

North Central Education Association Spokespeople