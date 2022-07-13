Montpelier Area Foundation Makes $2,000 Donation To Library

Facebook

DONATION … Angela Humphrey, Director of the Montpelier Public Library accepts a $2,000 check from Kara Custar, Montpelier Area Foundation President to purchase take home library kits for newborns. The kits, given to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers’ parents of newborns, will be used to help promote early childhood literacy. Each kit is filled with a board book, color brochures with tips on reading to your baby, lists of books, programs, and guides for encouraging early literacy, and a library card application. The Montpelier Public Library’s goal is to emphasize the importance of reading to children early and often as well as give guidance on how to do this best. (PHOTO PROVIDED)