Williams County Special Olympics Coordinator Speaks To Bryan Lions Club

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 13, 2022

News Article Views: 220

SPECIAL OLYMPICS … On July 12th, the Bryan Lions Club welcomed Angela Luke coordinator for Special Olympics of Williams County. She talked to the club about the sports offered for adults and children with disabilities in Williams County and explained her duties as Northwest Regional Director for Ohio Special Olympics. Shown in the photo is Angela Luke and Bryan Lions Club President Benjamin Murray, who is also is a Williams County Special Olympics athlete. Murray participates in bowling and basketball for the Williams County Sharks. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, https://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Williams County Special Olympics Coordinator Speaks To Bryan Lions Club"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*