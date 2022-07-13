Williams County Special Olympics Coordinator Speaks To Bryan Lions Club

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

SPECIAL OLYMPICS … On July 12th, the Bryan Lions Club welcomed Angela Luke coordinator for Special Olympics of Williams County. She talked to the club about the sports offered for adults and children with disabilities in Williams County and explained her duties as Northwest Regional Director for Ohio Special Olympics. Shown in the photo is Angela Luke and Bryan Lions Club President Benjamin Murray, who is also is a Williams County Special Olympics athlete. Murray participates in bowling and basketball for the Williams County Sharks. (PHOTO PROVIDED)