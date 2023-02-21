Montpelier Area Foundation Makes Donation To Wabash Cannonball Trail

The Montpelier Area Foundation presented a $5,000 check to the Friends of Montpelier Parks to help pay for an engineer’s estimate that will provide the way to paving the Wabash Cannonball Trail from County Road 13 to the Fulton County Line.

They also gave them a $3,000 check to help with the costs of the Friday night events during this year’s Bean Days.

Pictured left to right are Nathan Thompson, Wabash Cannonball committee; Heather Freese, Montpelier Chamber of Commerce; Chris Kannel, Wabash Cannonball committee; Barb Watson, Montpelier Area Foundation President; Sandy Gordon, Montpelier Friends of the Parks; and Tashia Thompson, Montpelier Bean Days.