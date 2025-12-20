Montpelier Attorney Announces Candidacy For Williams County Juvenile / Probate Judge

PRESS RELEASE – Abigail L. Wurm, an attorney based out of Montpelier, Ohio, has announced her candidacy for the position of Williams County Juvenile/Probate Judge.

Abigail Wurm will be running in the Republican Primary on May 5, 2026. Attorney Wurm has maintained a solo law firm in Montpelier, Ohio since November 2009 and has extensive experience working in the Juvenile Court forum throughout Northwest Ohio as a Guardian ad Litem and as an Attorney representing parents in Abuse, Neglect and Dependency Cases as well as representation of Juveniles as they navigate through truancy and delinquency cases.

Attorney Wurm also practices in the areas of Family Law, Criminal Law, Real Estate, Estate Planning and Estate Administration.

Attorney Wurm is a 1993 graduate of Montpelier High School, has an Associate Degree in Business from Northwest State Community College, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Toledo and obtained her Juris Doctor from the University of Toledo College of Law.

Prior to law school, Attorney Wurm worked as a Paralegal in both private law firms as well as the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office from 1998 until 2006.

During law school Attorney Wurm worked at Toledo Municipal Court and spent a summer as a clerk at the Henry County Family Court.

Abigail Wurm currently sits on the Williams County Board of DD where she is a past President; the Williams County YMCA Board; she is a past president and current member of the Williams County Bar Association; she is currently the Co-Treasurer and President Elect of the Montpelier Rotary Club; and served for fifteen years on the Board of the Williams County Humane Society.

Abigail Wurm and her husband, Cris, are lifelong residents of Williams County, Ohio and have both been actively involved in the community.

They have one son, Gavin, who is currently a student at The Ohio State University.