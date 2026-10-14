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MONTPELIER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Montpelier Schools Report Enrollment Growth, Three-Star Rating

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The Montpelier School Board held a brief regular meeting on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, with Superintendent Travis Lichty reporting improving testing and enrollment numbers.

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