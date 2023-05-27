MONTPELIER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Special Meeting Held To Approve 2024 – 2026 Salary Schedules

SPECIAL MEETING … Montpelier BOE’s new salary schedule sets administrative staff to see 2%, classified staff to see 3% annual raises for fiscal years 2024 – 2026. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Montpelier Board of Education held a special meeting on May 24, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

After roll call, there was a moment of silence and the pledge of allegiance before the minutes of the May 8 special meeting were approved as presented.