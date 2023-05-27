WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Proclaim Williams County Law Enforcement To Focus on “Click-It Or Ticket” Program

PROCLAIMATION … (Front) Commissioner Lew Hilkert, Williams County Health Department Peg Buda. (Back) Commissioner Bartley Westfall, Commissioner Terry Rummel, and Williams County Sheriff Thomas Kochert commemorate the start Click It-or-Ticket program. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Williams County Commissioners held their regular session at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 22.

During their regular session, Commissioners Hilkert, Westfall, and Rummel passed two resolutions -transfer requests and a Juvenile Court Department of Youth Services request, approved the bills as presented, and approved the minutes of the Thursday, May 18, 2023 session before entering a quick recess.