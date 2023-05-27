PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Approves AQB Water Transmission Facilities Contract In Special Meeting

SPECIAL MEETING … The Pioneer Village Administration Offices, where utility administration for the Village of Pioneer occurs. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Pioneer Village Council has been busy lately, with a series of special meetings and executive sessions being held to discuss and pass an ordinance approving a dually composed “Water Transmission Utility” facility construction.

The construction of the water transmission facility is to be built by AQB, and then, as outlined in the Public Utility Agreement Term Sheet, donated to the Village of Pioneer.