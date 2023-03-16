Montpelier Building Demolition Addresses Community Safety Concerns

COMING DOWN … Demolition is underway of a Montpelier Main Street property that was at risk of collapsing. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

Montpelier saw a busy week this week with the demolition of some buildings that have been neglected.

The Williams County Landbank took on the demolition of these practically abandoned buildings for a couple of reasons, the most important being citizen safety.