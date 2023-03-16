WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Work To Bring Federal Funds To Williams County

SEEKING FEDERAL FUNDS … The commissioners listened to a request from Health Commissioner Jim Watkins for a letter of endorsement to secure federal funds for a consolidation project. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Williams County Commissioners held their Monday, March 13 session at 9 a.m. Present were Commissioners Lew Hilkert and Terry Rummel.

The commissioners signed off on some letters, passed Resolution 23-0088 (which approved appropriations due to budget shortfalls), approved the bills as presented by the auditor, and approved the minutes of the March 9, 2023 meeting before going into recess at 9:09 a.m.