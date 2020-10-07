Montpelier Couple Celebrate 62 Years Together

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

ANNIVERSARY … Lyle and Delores (Haines) Traxler were married on September 6, 1958 in Montpelier, Ohio by Rev. Leroy J. Rhodeback. “Our hearts are grateful to our Lord for allowing us this many years together,” Lyle said.