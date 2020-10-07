Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 8th, 2020

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 7, 2020

BOYS GOLF

Division II Districts @ Findlay Country Club 9am

Division III Districts @ Stone Ridge Golf Course (Bowling Green) 8:30am

GIRLS TENNIS

Division II Sectionals @ Ottawa Hills HS 9am

GIRLS SOCCER

Maumee @ Bryan 5pm

Delta @ Miller City 5pm

Wauseon @ Northwood 5pm

BOYS SOCCER

Emmanuel Christian @ Pettisville 5pm

Bryan @ Swanton 5pm

Wauseon @ Delta 5pm

Evergreen @ Archbold 7pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Edon/North Central @ Hilltop 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Hilltop @ Montpelier 5:30pm

North Central @ Fayette 5:30pm

Pettisville @ Edon 5:30pm

Edgerton @ Swanton 5:30pm

Stryker @ Bryan 5:30pm

Archbold @ Fairview 5:30pm

 

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 8th, 2020"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*