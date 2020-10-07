Sports Schedule For Thursday, October 8th, 2020

BOYS GOLF
Division II Districts @ Findlay Country Club 9am
Division III Districts @ Stone Ridge Golf Course (Bowling Green) 8:30am
GIRLS TENNIS
Division II Sectionals @ Ottawa Hills HS 9am
GIRLS SOCCER
Maumee @ Bryan 5pm
Delta @ Miller City 5pm
Wauseon @ Northwood 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Emmanuel Christian @ Pettisville 5pm
Bryan @ Swanton 5pm
Wauseon @ Delta 5pm
Evergreen @ Archbold 7pm
CROSS COUNTRY
Edon/North Central @ Hilltop 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Hilltop @ Montpelier 5:30pm
North Central @ Fayette 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Edon 5:30pm
Edgerton @ Swanton 5:30pm
Stryker @ Bryan 5:30pm
Archbold @ Fairview 5:30pm
