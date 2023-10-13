Montpelier Director Of Nursing Speaks To Local Hospital Auxiliary

Shannon Newell, Montpelier Hospital Director of Nursing, served as guest speaker for the general meeting of the new year for Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Monday, October 9th at 1:00 p.m. Auxiliary meetings are back in the hospital conference room since before the pandemic. Auxiliary President Armeda Sawmiller called the meeting to order and introduced Mrs. Newell.

The announcement was made about the partnership affiliation between Community Hospitals & Wellness Centers and Parkview Health which became effective October 1st.

Currently there will be no changes in staff or services at the Montpelier Hospital. Signage at the hospital will not be changed until sometime in 2024.

Physical & occupational therapy & rehabilitation in-patients are required to have a minimum of three hours of therapy with the goal of preparing them to return home.

Out-patient hospital services include “rehab” therapy, infusions and blood transfusions at the “Dilworth Center”, wound care, antibiotics treatment for infections, sleep lab appointments, and lab services. Various specialty medications for various conditions are dispensed pending approval by insurance companies.

The local hospital has a “swing bed” program which enables an acute care patient to be reassigned as a “rehab” patient. Montpelier does not currently offer “chemo” services. The patient activity cart donated by the hospital auxiliary last year is continually being used.

President Armeda thanked Shannon Newell for her presentation and gave her an appreciation gift.

Auxiliary members requested ideas on how the auxiliary can help financially with some needs at the hospital.

Walker bags need to be cut and sewn according to a provided pattern with some auxiliary members able to assist.

Mrs. Newell was asked to remind management about displaying the luminaries in front of the hospital’s entrance throughout the Christmas season before the “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program, sponsored by the hospital auxiliary. This is scheduled Sunday, December 3rd at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 402 Broad St., Montpelier.

Following the program, President Armeda began the business portion of the meeting. Roll call was answered to “Share a Halloween memory”.

The thought for the day was “Autumn is the second spring when every leaf is a flower” by Albert Camus. Donations were collected for the “Mile of Pennies” project and if members attended the Williams County Fair.

Following reports by Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling, correspondence was read.

The current membership campaign is going well. President Armeda thanked all for helping at the membership kickoff at Miller’s New Market on Wednesday, September 27th and those present for the auxiliary display at the Montpelier Library’s Fall Fest on Saturday, October 7th.

Auxiliary members will also have a display and attend “Rainbow of Wellness” health program at the Veterans Memorial Building Thursday, October 12th, sponsored by the Williams County Department of Aging.

Special forms are now available for ordering luminaries and memorial angels in conjunction with the “Lighting the Way to Christmas” memorial program.

Please contact Joyce Schelling, Aux. Treasurer, ph: 419-459-4696 if interested in this project. Volunteers for monthly patient favors at the hospital were scheduled.

Past President Patty Ledyard was honored for her service to the auxiliary this past year with President Armeda presenting her with her past president’s pin. Thanks, Patty, for all your time and effort as an officer and executive board member!

The next general auxiliary meeting is planned for Monday, November 13th at 1:00 p.m. with guest speaker Amy Murphy from Sara’s Garden.

The roll call will be “What is your favorite food for Thanksgiving?”. Members are encouraged to bring guests who are welcome at every meeting.