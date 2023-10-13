Geneva Cole (1934 – 2023)

(Wauseon Resident)

Geneva Christine Cole, age 89, of Wauseon, passed away October 12, 2023 at Genacross in Napoleon. Geneva was born on July 23, 1934, in North Carolina, to the late David and Bessie (Barber) O’Berry.

On December 28, 1950, Geneva married the love of her life, Milton, who preceded her in death in 2008.

She loved reading, cooking, sewing, and quilting. She also enjoyed playing many card games.

Surviving Geneva is her daughter, Candace (Keith) Stickley; daughter, Clarissa Hartman; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and brother, Tommy Whaley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milton; parents; daughter, Connie Miller; daughter, Cindy Cole; and siblings, Sara Dalton, Bob Whaley, and Francis Lanier.

Services for Geneva will take place at a later date. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Geneva’s memory.

