Montpelier Elementary Recognizes Little Loco Leaders For April

Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of April on April 25, 2024. The word of the month was having “courage,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for showing courage in class.

Students were taught by our school counselor, Ms. Anderson about what having courage means. Setting goals, working hard to reach your goals even when it is hard, challenging yourself, and never giving up shows courage.

Students were also given the opportunity to drop their name in a bucket for being a “Loco Leader” to have a chance to be drawn out randomly at the assembly as well.

The students were given prizes donated by Bill’s Locker Room III, the Montpelier Academic Boosters, Subway and McDonald’s.