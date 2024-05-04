Close Menu
Saturday, May 4, 2024
The Village Reporter
Montpelier Elementary Recognizes Little Loco Leaders For April

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
KK AM CLASS … Front Row (left to right)– Aeliana Handshoe, Weston Swartz.

Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of April on April 25, 2024.  The word of the month was having “courage,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for showing courage in class.

Students were taught by our school counselor, Ms. Anderson about what having courage means. Setting goals, working hard to reach your goals even when it is hard, challenging yourself, and never giving up shows courage.

Students were also given the opportunity to drop their name in a bucket for being a “Loco Leader” to have a chance to be drawn out randomly at the assembly as well.

The students were given prizes donated by Bill’s Locker Room III, the Montpelier Academic Boosters, Subway and McDonald’s.

KK PM CLASS … Front Row (left to right)– Chevelle Lewellen, Anakin Cassabon.
KINDERGARTEN … Front Row (left to right) – Blakely Jordan, Maverick Silveous, Holden Potter. Back Row (left to right) – Beckett Burdine, Liam Bowen, Holden Whitaker.
FIRST GRADE … Front Row (left to right) – Sawyer Rodriguez, Madelyn Priest, Felisha Milana, Rayvin Fletcher. Back Row (left to right) – Ricardo Wolfenbarger, Tucker Harrington, River Gregory.
SECOND GRADE … Front Row (left to right) – Noah McCoy, Bentley Wilson, Liam Adkins, Emmerzin Bell. Back Row (left to right) – Chevrolet Brown, Nevaeh Farley, Emerie Alpaugh, Valentino Buldas.
K-2 BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right) – Roselynne Berryman, Eden Saneholtz, Allison Luke, Holden Potter, Sophie Brancheau, Carter Aquino. Back Row (left to right) – Noah McCoy, Brantley Tomaszewski, Landyn Dietsch, Emmerzin Bell.

 

