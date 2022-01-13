Montpelier Elementary School Holds December Little Loco Leaders Assembly

Facebook

FIRST GRADE … Front Row (left to right)—Emme Waterston, Elli Reliford, Braelyn Harter. Back Row (left to right)—Braden Shealey, Nicole Head, Zeke Burdine. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of December on December 16, 2021. The word of the month was “Teamwork,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for showing teamwork.

Students were taught by our school counselor, Ms. Anderson about what it means to show teamwork. Students worked in teams to solve a series of clues, so they could “escape.”

Students were also given the opportunity to drop their name in a bucket for being a “Loco Leader” to have a chance to be drawn out randomly at the assembly as well. The students were given prizes donated by Bill’s Locker Room III, Elmo’s Pizza, Lassus Handy Dandy, McDonald’s, and Cookies on Demand.

3rd grade through 6th grade students are also recognized for their positive actions related to the word of the month. These students are given a ticket as a “Loco Leader” every time they are recognized by a staff member at the school.

At the end of each month, one student from each classroom is drawn and they are given a prize that is donated to the school by Elmo’s Pizza, Lassus Handy Dandy, and McDonald’s.

SECOND GRADE … Front Row (left to right)— Maggie Oates, Tessa Fleurkens, Corbyn Muehlfeld. Back Row (left to right)— Hayden Hildenbrandt, Brady Myers, Cavan McGee.

3RD-6TH GRADE BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right) – Ty Michael, Leah Strohl, Rob Montgomery, Anna Nye, Sabastion Neal. Back Row (left to right) – Damon Ewers, Aislinn McGee, Kameron Sisco, Zhavana Risk, Parker Epling.

K-2 BUCKET FILLERS … Front Row (left to right)— Charlotte Rector, Hayden Hildebrandt, Brayzin Bell, Alexx Belcher, Emiliano Moreno. Back Row (left to right)— Russell Cronk, CJ Owen, Haylee Zilka, Addi Nemire, Annaleise Sickel.

KINDERKLUB … AM Class-Front Rowe (left to right)—Rhylee Villanueva, Harland Smith.

KINDERKLUB … PM Class-Front Row (left to right)—Kimber Whitman, Carter Aquino.

BUSINESS SPONSOR OF THE MONTH … Grayson Gill.