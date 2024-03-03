Montpelier Elementary School Recognizes Little Loco Leaders For February

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERKINDERGARTEN … Front Row (left to right) - Treytin Barras, Emalee Gifford, Ava Beavers. Back Row (left to right) - Emma Coutz, Khyler Nemire, Kaylynn Dohm.

Montpelier Elementary School held its monthly Little Loco Leaders assembly for the month of February on

February 22, 2024. The word of the month was being “compassionate,” and specific students were recognized by their teachers for being compassionate in class.

Students were taught by our school counselor, Ms. Anders...