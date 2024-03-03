Joshua Anders (1991 – 2024)

(Resident Of Wauseon)

Veteran

WAUSEON – Joshua Douglas Anders, age 33 of Wauseon, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. He was born on January 18, 1991, to Paul and Theresa (Leonowicz) Anders, and they survive.

Josh attended and graduated from Tecumseh High School. He then served his country in the United States Army. On March 9, 2022, he married Stephanie Simpkins in Wauseon, and she survives. Josh was a plumber by trade.

Josh was a family man and loved to take care of his family in any way he could. His grandmother, Patricia Gloss, was the love of his life; along with his granddaughter and his K-9 son, Duke.

He was the “mean” but very over-protective brother to Jessie. Josh took pride in his work as a plumber and worked hard for everything he had; never taking a handout from anyone.

He was a “firecracker”, one-of-a-kind person that was very generous to anyone in need. In his free time, he loved anything Harry Potter and loved to play disc golf.

Surviving Josh are his parents, Paul (Marolyn Perry) Anders and Theresa (Donald) Anders-Hughes; wife, Stephanie; sons, Eli Fowler and Nolan Fowler; daughter, Kaydence (John) Sawyer; granddaughter, Greenlee Sawyer; sisters, Jessie Anders (Adam Warner) and Kayleigh (Mackenzie) Moore; grandparents, Dennis (Phyllis) Anders and John Leonowicz; mother-in-law, Carol (Matthew) Dunn; father-in-law, John (Debbie) Simpkins; brothers-in-law, Matthew (Megan) Simpkins and Brandon (Ashley) Frederick; sisters-in-law, Haley Simpkins and Matea (Kyle) Minion; nieces, Piper Warner and Madelyn Barnhart; and nephews, Crue and Case Simpkins, Grayson Warner, Kye Minion, Brody Frederick, and Noah Moore.

He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Patricia Gloss; and a niece, Miley Marie Barnhart.

Visitation for Josh will be held at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci on Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 2:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Maryann Reimund, officiating. Cremation will follow services.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Josh’s memory may be given to the family for future consideration or by the Crowd Funding Link on Josh’s obituary page.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci has been entrusted with arrangements.