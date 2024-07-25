Montpelier Fire Department Thrives With Community Support That’s Second To None

By: Jenna Frisby

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jenna@thevillagereporter.com

The Montpelier Fire Department is different in the aspect of area fire departments. The distinctive difference is in the way the Montpelier Fire Department runs based off of how other area departments do.

Nearly all of Montpelier Fire Department’s calls and runs are fire related and not medical related as their department does not participate in the counties Ems program.

Other departments in the area do participate in the EMS program and therefore, many times are called out to the same medical calls that EMS is.

Therefore, for those other departments, their numbers include fire and medical runs. Whereas, with the Montpelier Fire Department, their runs are calculated off of straight fire runs and only a few medical calls. This leads to a better understanding of their numbers for calls and runs.

Last year, in 2023, the Montpelier Fire Department responded to a total of 191 calls for the year. This year they have currently responded to 91 calls.

So far, they have a decrease of 14 calls from last year’s numbers, so the projection for calls this year sits at 175. May of 2023 had a total of 27 calls whereas, May of this year only had 10 calls. A difference of 14 calls.

However, Chief Fritsch explains that everything always seems to even out in the end. Leading him to that anticipated number of call runs being 175 for the 2024 year.

One of the biggest adverse challenges the department currently faces is with the seemingly national shortage of firefighters.

Chief Fritsch explains that it’s not just Montpelier that is struggling to find the next generation of firefighters, but it’s everywhere. Whether its carer firefighters or volunteer firefighters, there just doesn’t seem to be enough around anymore.

On a positive light, the department does an immense amount for the Village of Montpelier. The department strives to provide a positive impact on the village and the surrounding area, not just in emergent situations but through the community involvement.

One of the ways they achieve this is in providing an area where they can host various team dinners for the Montpelier Schools sports teams. The department provides their firehouse as an area for teams to gather and have dinners together.

This allows for the teams to meet at a place outside of their regular practice and games and really get to have another level of experience with each other.

Another impactful event the department participates in is in delivering presents throughout the community on Christmas Eve.

The smiles on the children’s faces are more of a gift to the department, then whatever gifts the department was able to give the children.

Every Memorial Day, the department host their annual breakfast, and their turn out is always incredible with the amount of community members that support them.

The department also aides in their involvement with the Montpelier Schools as they take trips out to the school to teach fire safety to the kids.

Right now, the Montpelier Fire Department has four certified fire safety inspectors on their roster. Because of this, the department is always willing to make an inspection.

Whether it be for a facility or for fire alarms, they are always doing what they can to help make the community a safer place.

Although the department may been considered a small rural town department, there is nothing small about the tasks that the department is able to accomplish.

The Montpelier Fire Department covers roughly 62 square miles of territory in their jurisdiction. Within those square miles lives roughly 6,000 residents.

As well as covering normal roads, they also cover nine miles of the Ohio Turnpike from mile marker 6.2 to mile marker 15.2. This is a rather large area to cover in the grand scheme of things, which is why their firefighters training is so important.

Right now, the department has 23 firefighters own staff. Of those 23 firefighters, 74% are Firefighter II Certified. Meaning, they have had the same amount of training as a full-time or career firefighter.

The importance of this comes into play when the department goes out on a call, having a department with such high level of training, aids in the rescue efforts that the department is able to complete for whatever call they get sent on.

The department also has four certified fire safety inspectors. These individuals are certified to help prepare others for the event of a fire and aide in preventative measures against a fire.

Not only are the department firefighters trained and certified to handle fire calls and rescues typically associated with structural fires, but they also have been trained in a variety of specialized circumstances and situations.

Some of those specialized trainings being for water rescue operations, vehicle extractions, hazardous materials decontamination techniques, and confined space rescue operations.

The department also is one of just two departments in Williams County that has an aerial ladder as a part of its fleet of apparatus.

Within the community of Montpelier, the fire department is known for their service to the community. Since the department is made up completely of volunteers, this means that when there is a call during the day, or typical business hours, all the volunteer firefighters are at their day jobs.

So, something that many of the business owners in Montpelier have done is, when there is a call, if they employ a volunteer firefighter, they let them go on the call.

This is because of the community atmosphere throughout Montpelier. From the fire department to local businesses, they know it takes an entire village to do their part for the greater good. This is something Chief Fritsch is beyond grateful for.

Without the local businesses being willing to allow their employees who double as volunteer firefighters to go out on calls and runs, he’s not sure what the responses to calls would look like.

It truly shows the heart of the community as a whole when everyone works together for the benefit of the community.

Chief Fritsch also recognizes the community for their continued support of the Montpelier Fire Department. From always showing up for fund raisers to continually supporting the department in other ways, the community of Montpelier has always had the department’s back.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Loyal Order of Moose have also been huge support to the department and continue to aid in support to the fire department.

Chief Fritsch is thankful for such a supportive and great community that is always willing to help support its fire department.

The positive outlook the entire department has is what makes them so great at connecting with kids as well. Chief Fritsch shares that the Montpelier Fire Department is always happy when they get the opportunity to share with kids about the fire trucks, equipment, and the services they provide.

It’s also always fun to see the kids try on the fire helmets. Reaching younger kids is also something the department is passionate about as they want their first encounter with individuals, especially kids, to be in a positive light and not under uncontrolled situations.

However, they can’t always have first impressions that are perfect. Sometimes their first encounter with a kid is at the scene of an accident.

While that may be hard, they do their very best to not only ensure the safety of all involved but to aid in the emotional comfort of those involved as well.

Something that speaks volumes to the department is the outlook they have on any call or situation they encounter. While they cannot always control the outcome or prevent further damage, they will always be there as a support to those going through whatever the situation encountered is.

The department strives to lessen the heartache and pain that may inevitably be caused by a situation outside of a victim’s control in any way that they can.

Whether it’s searching for a family heirloom in the midst of rubble that remains or finding a phone at the scene of an accident, or just providing a warm place to sit and be out of the weather until family members can arrive to help out, the Montpelier Fire Department strives to always be some sort of positive light even in the midst of tragedy.

That positive light the department brings is exactly what makes them second to none according to Chief Fritsch. When someone is in an emergent situation, they aren’t concerned with who may be missing a sports game for their kid, or who may have to leave work in order to help them.

All that matters to that person at that time is that someone is coming to help them. This is something that the Montpelier Fire Department fully understands and is why they are so willing to put each of their own lives on pause to be able to provide help in someone else’s.

The Montpelier Fire Department also knows they couldn’t do what they do without the Village of Montpelier and the amazing community that supports them.

Chief Fritsch would like the entire community to know that the Montpelier Fire Department thanks them all for everything they do for the department. It never goes unrecognized.

Chief Fritsch also would like to invite anyone who may be interested in becoming a firefighter to please contact the Montpelier Fire Department at fire@montpelieroh.org or you can visit the National Volunteer Fire Council’s “Make Me A Firefighter” campaign at makemeafirefighter.org .

No matter what your “job title” may be, whether lawyer, doctor, landscaper, teacher, engineer, etc, if you have some extra time to give your community, you too can make a difference and be a firefighter!