Swanton Fire Department Stands Ready To Serve

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

In the past year, the Swanton Fire & Rescue Division has demonstrated exceptional dedication and service to the community. From July 1st, 2022, to June 30th, 2023, the department responded to 1329 calls for service, showing unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the residents.

1051 of these calls were for EMS services and 278 were for Fire, highlighting the diverse and vital roles the department plays in emergency response.

Throughout the following year, from July 1st, 2023, to June 30...