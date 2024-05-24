Montpelier High School Hosts E3 Signing Day

On Friday, May 17, Montpelier High School’s E3 hosted a Signing Day to recognize all the seniors who are successfully Employed, Enlisted, or Enrolled. They celebrated with a community picnic and then moved inside for a ceremony.

Representatives from colleges and businesses were invited to help recognize their soon-to-be students or employees.

Since E3 hosts monthly activities to help students make informed decisions about their futures, it’s important to our program to celebrate their successes.

The skilled trades program gave away over $13,000 of scholarships in the form of tools to help their program’s students succeed in their futures.

Jake Yoder from State Farm Insurance donated food for the picnic and was also the guest speaker for the ceremony.