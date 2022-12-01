Four County Student Of The Month: Austyn Miklovic (Montpelier)

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Austyn Miklovic of Montpelier High School as Student of the Month.

Austyn is the daughter of Jeremy and Andrea Miklovic and is a senior in the Floral Design program at the Career Center.

Austyn was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Luzny. She is a member of FFA and is on the Career Center Honor Roll.

At Montpelier High School, Austyn is on the archery team. After Austyn graduates, she plans to attend college and major in business

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2022-2023 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.