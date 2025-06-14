Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Installs New Officers

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NEW OFFICERS … Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary held installation of officers for the 2025-26 year at the June 9th noon luncheon at First Presbyterian Church, Montpelier. Those installed are shown from left to right, President Elaine Willibey, Vice President Lynn Watson, Junior Past President Linda Dilworth (installing officer), Treasurer Joyce Schelling, Secretary Connie Dunseth, and Ruth Cooley, appointed Historian. Congratulations and best wishes for a successful new year!

PRESS RELEASE – Installation of officers for the 2025-26 year was held Monday, June 9th during the Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary’s noon luncheon at First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier.

Members and guests gathered to enjoy a ham loaf potluck luncheon including veggies, salads and desserts.

Auxiliary President Linda Dilworth called the luncheon meeting to order and led all in the auxiliary prayer. Following the meal, a candlelight memorial ceremony was conducted by Treasurer Joyce Schelling to honor the memory of all deceased auxiliary members including Audrey Tingley. She was a long-time active member and passed away recently.

Installation of officers for the new year starting July 1st was held by current President Linda Dilworth, who related the duties of each office as they were installed and led the pledge for support of the auxiliary.

Those installed for the new year were President Elaine Willibey, Vice President Lynn Watson, Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling. Ruth Cooley will continue as Auxiliary Historian.

Congratulations to all members of the new executive board. Special auxiliary officer pins were presented to President Elaine, Vice President Lynn and Jr. Past President Linda. Outgoing President Linda also gave a floral bouquet to each of the new officers.

Board members will continue meeting the first Monday of each month starting in August and the program committee will meet during the summer to schedule speakers and compile the new auxiliary program book. A membership drive is scheduled for September.

Auxiliary general meetings are scheduled for the second Monday of each month starting in October in the conference room at Parkview-Montpelier Hospital.

After installation’s conclusion, a short business meeting was held with reports by the secretary, treasurer and chairmen.

Roll call was answered to “Share some plans for the summer”. Thought for the day was “Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy” by Thich Nhat Hanh.

Patient favors will be delivered by Jean Darby-June, Jill Beck-July, Connie Dunseth-August, and Ruth Cooley-September.

Mrs. Dilworth thanked all for their help during the past year, especially the silent auction. Members were asked to help collect baskets to be used during the next auction.