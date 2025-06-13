Edgerton’s Summer Lunch Program Sparks Joy & Ideas

PRESS RELEASE – Williams County Commissioner Terry Rummel (shown above) and Edgerton Mayor Robert Day stopped by the Edgerton Summer Lunch Program to spend time with local kids and deliver a few summertime surprises—a slip and slide and super soakers for outdoor fun.

While visiting, they listened to the students share their ideas, including a strong desire for sidewalks at Gerhart Park and a safe walking path from Dollar General to the library.

The Summer Food Service Program, themed Eat Healthy & Have Summer Fun!, is funded by the Ohio Department of Education through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and supported by local United Way agencies.

The program ensures that children from low-income families—ages 1 to 18 (or up to 21 with an IEP)—receive free, nutritious meals during the summer.

Meals follow federal nutrition guidelines and are available to all children attending, with no registration or application required. Children under age 5 must be accompanied by a parent.