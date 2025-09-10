Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Membership Drive To Begin On September 24

MEMBERSHIP DRIVE … Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary begins its annual membership drive Wednesday, Sept. 24th at Miller’s Market, Montpelier, from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Pictured from left to right are executive board members—Vice President Lynn Watson, President Elaine Willibey, Historian Ruth Cooley, Secretary Connie Dunseth and Treasurer Joyce Schelling. Unable to be present for photo is Junior Past President Linda Dilworth. The first meeting of the new season will be Monday, Oct. 13th at 1:00 p.m. in the Montpelier Hospital conference room.

PRESS RELEASE – Parkview-Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary is in the “pink”! Auxiliary “Pink Lady” volunteers are proudly supporting our local hospital with various functions and projects to fund financial donations to the hospital. During September and October the Auxiliary conducts its annual membership drive.

Members are encouraged to renew their annual membership and the auxiliary welcomes new members to sign up for a small annual dues donation.

Auxiliary members in pink smocks will offer information about the auxiliary and accept annual membership dues and monetary donations at Miller’s Market, Whitaker Way, Montpelier, Wednesday, Sept. 24th from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

New auxiliary program books are available for the new season beginning this fall. Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary meets October through June, second Monday of each month at 1:00 p.m. in the hospital conference room and features local guest speakers on a variety of topics. Luncheons at 12 noon are scheduled in December, March and June.

The auxiliary’s main purpose is offering financial support to the local hospital, show appreciation to the hospital staff for their continuous efforts in excellent patient care, provide monthly patient favors, assist at hospital blood drives when invited and present educational programs regarding various health concerns, local hospital services and community affairs.

This year the auxiliary anticipates projects including participation in the Montpelier Library “Fall Fest” on Saturday, Oct. 4th, annual memorial program-“Lighting the Way to Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 7th, angels and luminaries program, hospital staff appreciation day, monthly patient favors, supplying puzzle, activity and reading books for patients, and direct financial donations to Parkview-Montpelier Hospital.

Since its organization over 70 years ago, the auxiliary has donated nearly $260,000 to assist in purchasing hospital equipment, other necessary items and monetary gifts to CHWC Share Foundation.

Current auxiliary officers serving one-year terms through June 2026 are President Elaine Willibey, Vice President & Sunshine Chr. Lynn Watson, Secretary Connie Dunseth, Treasurer Joyce Schelling, and Junior Past President Linda Dilworth. Also serving on the Executive Board is Ruth Cooley, historian.

All auxiliary members and guests are invited to attend monthly general meetings starting Monday, Oct. 13th at 1:00 p.m. in the Montpelier Hospital conference room. Program books for the new year are available for each member.

Guests are always welcome. For more information contact President Elaine Willibey, ph: 419-636-7678, or Treasurer Joyce Schelling, ph: 419-459-4696.