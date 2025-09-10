Edgerton Announces 2025 Chili Cook-Off To Benefit Local First Responders

PRESS RELEASE – MainStreet Edgerton has announced that registration is now open for the 2025 Chili Cook-Off, an annual community event that combines friendly competition with fundraising support for the Edgerton Fire Department and the Williams County EMS.

The Chili Cook-Off will take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, beginning at noon, during Edgerton’s Big Little Fall Fest. Contestants are invited to showcase their chili-making skills while helping raise funds for local first responders.

“This event is more than just a competition—it’s a way for the community to come together, enjoy great food, and honor the men and women who serve us daily,” said event organizers.

Event Details

Entry Deadline: Friday, September 26, 2025 (no day-of registrations accepted).

Requirements: Each contestant must provide and serve five gallons of homemade chili, ready to serve by noon.

Competition: Guests will sample entries and vote for their favorites until 2:00 p.m. The winner of the coveted People’s Choice Award will be announced immediately following the voting.

Registration & Rules: Available online at www.tinyurl.com/2025blchili

Community members are encouraged to attend, enjoy a wide selection of chili recipes, and take part in supporting the Edgerton Fire Department and Williams County EMS.

For more information or to register, please visit www.tinyurl.com/2025blchili or contact MainStreet Edgerton at info@mainstreetedgerton.org