Hosanna Horse Haven Receives Grant From Bryan Area Foundation

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

THERAPEUTIC PROGRAM IMPROVEMENTS … Congratulations to Hosanna Horse Haven on receiving a $10,500 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation. The funds will help complete the tack/viewing room, fix chronic mud and drainage in the northside barn extension, and build a hay storage lean-to. These enhancements will directly improve safety, protect resources, and support equine-assisted services for 20-30 area students who participate weekly in the Hosanna Horse Haven therapeutic programs. It will also benefit the veterans and first responders, who attend the sessions at no cost. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Hosanna Horse Haven Director Lisa Allomong, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller, rescued and therapy quarter horse Nellie, and Hosanna Horse Haven President Will Allomong.