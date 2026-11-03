Bryan Rotary Club Hears From Bryan High School Interact Club

INTERACT CLUB … Members and advisors of the Interact Club of Bryan High School spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club. Front left: Steph Mazur, Adelyn Hake. Back left: Elizabeth Foust, Ethan Fryman, Elijah Cummins, Jeremiah Taylor, Kassi McDade, Julie Cummins.

Members and advisors of the Interact Club of Bryan High School spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club. Interact Clubs, which promote service and community projects, are sponsored by Rotary International and there are 14,900 clubs in 145 countries.

The Bryan High School Interact Club is sponsoring the annual “Souper Bowl” on Friday, Nov. 13, in the high school lunch room. A variety of “all-you-can-eat” soups are served in ceramic bowls made by the school’s art department. Proceeds go to the Sanctuary Homeless Shelter.

Another big fundraiser is the cookie sale on Valentine’s Day. Sixty dozen cookies are purchased and distributed on Valentine’s Day in the school. The Interact Club also holds food and hygiene drives throughout the year.

The mission of Interact is to serve and give back to the community.

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