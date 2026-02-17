Montpelier Library Hosting Free Program On Louden Cemetery’s Hidden Stories

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

HISTORY LESSON … Enjoy local history? Don’t miss Richard Cooley’s free presentation, “Investigating Louden Cemetery,” on Thursday, February 26 at 6 PM at the Montpelier Public Library (216 East Main Street, Montpelier, OH). Explore the cemetery’s history, nearby swamplands, Underground Railroad connections, and hear stories of a lonely grave, an unfortunate veteran, gypsy encampments, fires, a runaway horse, and more. Presented by Richard Cooley, VP of the Williams County Genealogical Society—no registration required.