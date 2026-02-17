Free Comedy Show Brings Laughter & Hope To Parkinson’s Community In Archbold

The Welcome Place Parkinson’s Group and Black Swamp Arts Council are joining forces to present a free stand-up comedy event in Archbold next month featuring Matthew Moore, a playwright, actor, comedian, and performance artist living with Parkinson’s disease.

The show, titled “Laugh With Parkinson’s!” will take place on Tuesday, March 3 at 1:00 PM at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance Street, Archbold.

Moore’s performance blends humor, honesty, and heart as he shares his personal journey with the disease. His motto captures the spirit of the event: “We don’t laugh at Parkinson’s — we laugh with it!”

The presentation is free and open to the public, offering an opportunity for those affected by Parkinson’s — along with their caregivers, families, and the broader community — to come together for an afternoon of laughter and connection.

To learn more about Matthew Moore, visit www.lampandlightproductions.com/about-matthew. For questions or to RSVP, contact Bonnie R. Lauber at 419-445-9516 or brlauber@yahoo.com.