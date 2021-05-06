Montpelier Man Killed In Single Car Crash

Defiance – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on May 6, 2021, at approximately 9:01 A.M.

The crash occurred on State Route 2 near the intersection of Farmer Mark Road in Farmer Township, Defiance County.

Tyler L. McIntosh, age 20, of Montpelier, Ohio, was driving a 2003 Ford F250 southwest on State Route 2 when he went off the right side of the roadway, lost control of his vehicle, and then went off the left side of the roadway overturning and striking a tree.

Mr. McIntosh succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. McIntosh was reportedly wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.

The Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Coroner, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Farmer Township Fire, and Sherwood EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive impaired or distracted.