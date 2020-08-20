Montpelier Man Sentenced To Community Control For Heroin Possession

A Montpelier, Ohio man was sentenced on August 14, 2020 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Jarred Penrod, age 31, previously pled guilty to Possession of Heroin. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Penrod possessed heroin.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Penrod to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Penrod to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be successfully discharged from the Drug Court program; successfully complete aftercare recommended by The Renewal Center; not enter bars and/or taverns; comply wlth an 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew; and obtain a GED.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Penrod serving ten months in jail.

–PRESS RELEASE